Brokers Set Expectations for Systemax Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Systemax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYX. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE SYX opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $271,542.24. Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last 90 days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Systemax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Systemax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Systemax by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Systemax by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

