Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

