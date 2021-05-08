Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MWA. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.