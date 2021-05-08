Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $398.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.04.

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

