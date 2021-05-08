EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

