DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

