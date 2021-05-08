Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COWN. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Cowen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

