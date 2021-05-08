Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

