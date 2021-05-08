Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.34 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

