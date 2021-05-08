Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Sell

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

GMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

