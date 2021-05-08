Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.72 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.