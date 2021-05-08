Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.72 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

