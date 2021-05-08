Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.