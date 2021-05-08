Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.41. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

