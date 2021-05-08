Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.34

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.34 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.21 ($0.15). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 648,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.15 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

