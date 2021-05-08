Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.82

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.82 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.69 ($0.22). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 208,949 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.82.

Enteq Upstream Company Profile (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

