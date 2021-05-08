Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. Straumann has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $77.32.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

