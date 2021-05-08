Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

SMLR stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $411,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

