Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Skanska AB has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

