Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZHF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

