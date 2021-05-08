Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $89.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

