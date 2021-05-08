Raymond James Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $4.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

