TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $110.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

