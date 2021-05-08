Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHMI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

