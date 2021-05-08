TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $40.20 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

