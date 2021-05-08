Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

