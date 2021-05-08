Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

