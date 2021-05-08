Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of LYFT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 27.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 24.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 574.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

