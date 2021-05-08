Truist Securiti Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

