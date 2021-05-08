Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $176.55 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

