Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GBCI opened at $61.12 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

