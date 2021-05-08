Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

