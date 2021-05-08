DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

DBVT stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

