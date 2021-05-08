-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. ReneSola reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.62.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

