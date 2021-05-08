The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.62. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

