NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.84.

NVDA opened at $592.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

