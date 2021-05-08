Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €300.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

