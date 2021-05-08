Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post sales of $236.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.53 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $949.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.89 million to $974.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

