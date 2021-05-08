International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.53

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.69), with a volume of 61,842 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.53.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

