Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.39

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.39 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 145.85 ($1.91). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 679,830 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £833.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.39.

In other Elementis news, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

