SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,435.39

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,435.39 ($18.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,492.50 ($19.50). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,487 ($19.43), with a volume of 1,518,292 shares trading hands.

SSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,433.38 ($18.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,472.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,435.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

