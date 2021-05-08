UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of UDHCF stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $11.75.
UDG Healthcare Company Profile
