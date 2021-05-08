UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UDHCF stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.