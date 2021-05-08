Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

