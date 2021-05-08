JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

