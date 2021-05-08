JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

