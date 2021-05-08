Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVHBB opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

