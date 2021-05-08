Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issued By DA Davidson

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.