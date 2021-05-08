Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.29.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.