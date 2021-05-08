Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNDI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.54 million, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

