FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect FlexShopper to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

