Level One Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

