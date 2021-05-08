Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OI. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.